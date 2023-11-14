Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    2nd Battalion, 35th Infantry Regiment defends an Airfield at the Pohakuloa Training Area during JPMRC 24-01

    POHAKULOA TRAINING AREA, HI, UNITED STATES

    11.09.2023

    Photo by Capt. Angelo Mejia 

    5th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment   

    U.S. Army Spc. Collin Hall, assistant gunner, and Spc. Areg Safari, M240 gunner, assigned to Charlie Company, 2nd Battalion, 35th Infantry Regiment, 3rd Infantry Brigade Combat Team, 25th Infantry Division, observe their assigned sector of fire from their defensive fighting position while they wait for the opposing force to attack their defensive positions at the Pohakuloa Training Area, Hawaii, Nov. 9, 2023, during the Joint Pacific Multinational Readiness Center (JPMRC) 24-01 rotation. JPMRC is the Army’s newest Combat Training Center (CTC) and generates readiness in the environments and conditions where our forces will most likely operate. JPMRC 24-01 includes over 5,300 training participants across the U.S. Joint Force, New Zealand, the United Kingdom, Indonesia, and Thailand. (U.S. Army photo by Capt. Angelo Mejia)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 11.09.2023
    Date Posted: 11.14.2023
    Location: POHAKULOA TRAINING AREA, HI, US 
    This work, 2nd Battalion, 35th Infantry Regiment defends an Airfield at the Pohakuloa Training Area during JPMRC 24-01, by CPT Angelo Mejia, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    USARPAC
    I Corps
    Readiness
    25ID
    FreeAndOpenIndoPacific
    JPMRC 24-01

