1-114th Infantry Regiment Mortar LFX

U.S. Army National Guard Soldiers of 1st Battalion, 114th Infantry Regiment, 44th Infantry Brigade Combat Team, New Jersey Army National Guard, perform a mortar live-fire exercise at the Fort Dix Ranges on Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst, New Jersey, Nov. 14, 2023. The 44th IBCT conducted annual training in preparation for the unit’s upcoming deployment. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Bruce Daddis)

