U.S. Army National Guard Soldiers of 1st Battalion, 114th Infantry Regiment, 44th Infantry Brigade Combat Team, New Jersey Army National Guard, perform a mortar live-fire exercise at the Fort Dix Ranges on Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst, New Jersey, Nov. 14, 2023. The 44th IBCT conducted annual training in preparation for the unit’s upcoming deployment. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Bruce Daddis)
|Date Taken:
|11.14.2023
|Date Posted:
|11.14.2023 21:20
|Photo ID:
|8123562
|VIRIN:
|231114-A-RX235-1669
|Resolution:
|6720x4480
|Size:
|7.17 MB
|Location:
|JOINT BASE MCGUIRE-DIX-LAKEHURST, NJ, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 1-114th Infantry Regiment Mortar LFX [Image 9 of 9], by SSG Bruce Daddis, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT