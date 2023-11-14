Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    1-114th Infantry Regiment Mortar LFX [Image 2 of 9]

    1-114th Infantry Regiment Mortar LFX

    JOINT BASE MCGUIRE-DIX-LAKEHURST, NJ, UNITED STATES

    11.14.2023

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Bruce Daddis 

    New Jersey National Guard   

    U.S. Army National Guard Soldiers of 1st Battalion, 114th Infantry Regiment, 44th Infantry Brigade Combat Team, New Jersey Army National Guard, perform a mortar live-fire exercise at the Fort Dix Ranges on Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst, New Jersey, Nov. 14, 2023. The 44th IBCT conducted annual training in preparation for the unit’s upcoming deployment. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Bruce Daddis)

    IMAGE INFO

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 1-114th Infantry Regiment Mortar LFX [Image 9 of 9], by SSG Bruce Daddis, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Mortars
    New Jersey Army National Guard
    Army
    National Guard
    44th IBCT

