The United States Air Force Air Demonstration Squadron "Thunderbirds" perform in Punta Gorda, Florida, Nov. 3-5, 2023. The Thunderbirds headlined the Florida International Air Show to demonstrate the pride, precision, and professionalism of nearly 700,000 total force American Airmen across the globe. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Dakota Carter)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 11.05.2023 Date Posted: 11.14.2023 18:35 Photo ID: 8123451 VIRIN: 231105-F-IH091-1016 Resolution: 8556x5704 Size: 30.65 MB Location: PUNTA GORDA, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Thunderbirds perform in Punta Gorda [Image 34 of 34], by SSgt Dakota Carter, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.