    Thunderbirds perform in Punta Gorda [Image 30 of 34]

    Thunderbirds perform in Punta Gorda

    PUNTA GORDA, UNITED STATES

    11.05.2023

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Dakota Carter 

    Air Force Thunderbirds

    The United States Air Force Air Demonstration Squadron "Thunderbirds" perform in Punta Gorda, Florida, Nov. 3-5, 2023. The Thunderbirds headlined the Florida International Air Show to demonstrate the pride, precision, and professionalism of nearly 700,000 total force American Airmen across the globe. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Dakota Carter)

    Date Taken: 11.05.2023
    Date Posted: 11.14.2023 18:35
    Location: PUNTA GORDA, US 
    Thunderbirds
    Florida
    Air Force
    Punta Gorda

