    New murals at fitness center commemorate service members

    JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, AK, UNITED STATES

    10.11.2023

    Photo by Senior Airman J. Michael Pena 

    Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson Public Affairs   

    U.S. Army Pfc. Mitchell Beeman, an information technology specialist assigned to the 307th Expeditionary Signal Battalion (Enhanced), looks at a depiction of Staff Sgt. Madeleine Utz, the squad leader of Breacher Company, 6th Brigade Engineer Battalion, 2nd Infantry Brigade Combat Team (Airborne), 11th Airborne Division, displayed in a mural at the Buckner Fitness Center at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska, Oct. 11, 2023. A photograph of Utz was used alongside other imagery of the operations conducted at JBER to create a series of murals celebrating the service members of the installation. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman J. Michael Peña)

    Date Taken: 10.11.2023
    Date Posted: 11.14.2023 17:13
    Location: JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, AK, US 
    This work, New murals at fitness center commemorate service members, by SrA J. Michael Pena, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    mural
    Resilience
    Fitness
    paratrooper
    JBER
    Arctic Angels

