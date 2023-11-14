New murals at fitness center commemorate service members

U.S. Army Pfc. Mitchell Beeman, an information technology specialist assigned to the 307th Expeditionary Signal Battalion (Enhanced), looks at a depiction of Staff Sgt. Madeleine Utz, the squad leader of Breacher Company, 6th Brigade Engineer Battalion, 2nd Infantry Brigade Combat Team (Airborne), 11th Airborne Division, displayed in a mural at the Buckner Fitness Center at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska, Oct. 11, 2023. A photograph of Utz was used alongside other imagery of the operations conducted at JBER to create a series of murals celebrating the service members of the installation. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman J. Michael Peña)

