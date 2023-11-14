Col. D. Landon Phillips, 501st Combat Support Wing commander, listens to a question from a local civic leader at RAF Croughton, England, Nov. 6, 2023. The local civic leaders learned about the missions executed there and furthered the development of relations between the 501st Combat Support Wing and the surrounding communities. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Jason W. Cochran)
|Date Taken:
|11.06.2023
|Date Posted:
|11.14.2023 16:45
|Photo ID:
|8123200
|VIRIN:
|231106-F-BW249-1049
|Resolution:
|7451x5504
|Size:
|5.34 MB
|Location:
|RAF ALCONBURY, CAM, GB
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 501st CSW hosts local leaders at RAF Croughton [Image 5 of 5], by SrA Jason Cochran, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT