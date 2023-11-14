Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    501st CSW hosts local leaders at RAF Croughton [Image 4 of 5]

    501st CSW hosts local leaders at RAF Croughton

    RAF ALCONBURY, CAM, UNITED KINGDOM

    11.06.2023

    Photo by Senior Airman Jason Cochran 

    501st Combat Support Wing Public Affairs

    Col. D. Landon Phillips, 501st Combat Support Wing commander, listens to a question from a local civic leader at RAF Croughton, England, Nov. 6, 2023. The local civic leaders learned about the missions executed there and furthered the development of relations between the 501st Combat Support Wing and the surrounding communities. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Jason W. Cochran)

    Date Taken: 11.06.2023
    Date Posted: 11.14.2023 16:45
    Photo ID: 8123200
    VIRIN: 231106-F-BW249-1049
    Resolution: 7451x5504
    Size: 5.34 MB
    Location: RAF ALCONBURY, CAM, GB
    This work, 501st CSW hosts local leaders at RAF Croughton [Image 5 of 5], by SrA Jason Cochran, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Pathfinders
    501CSW
    LightTheWay

