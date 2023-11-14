Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS Minneapolis-Saint Paul (LCS 21) Sailors are recognozed during a University of Minnesota basketball game. [Image 7 of 7]

    USS Minneapolis-Saint Paul (LCS 21) Sailors are recognozed during a University of Minnesota basketball game.

    MINNEAPOLIS, MN, UNITED STATES

    11.10.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Fred Gray IV 

    NAVY TALENT ACQUISITION GROUP NORTHERN PLAINS

    231110-N-TI693-1039

    MINNEAPOLIS, Minn. (Nov. 10, 2023) - Sailors assigned to USS Minneapolis-Saint Paul (LCS 21) were recognized at the University of Minnesota salute to service men's basketball game in the Navy Talent Acquisition Group (NTAG) Northern Plains area of responsibility, at the Williams Arena in Minneapolis, Minn., Nov. 10, 2023. NTAG Northern Plains is responsible for the U.S. Navy’s enlisted and officer recruiting, covering 393,000 square miles in the states of North Dakota, South Dakota, Iowa, Minnesota, and parts of Illinois, Nebraska and Wisconsin. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Fred Gray IV / released)

    Date Taken: 11.10.2023
    Date Posted: 11.14.2023 15:48
    Location: MINNEAPOLIS, MN, US 
    This work, USS Minneapolis-Saint Paul (LCS 21) Sailors are recognozed during a University of Minnesota basketball game. [Image 7 of 7], by PO1 Fred Gray IV, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    #CNRC
    #NTAGNorthernPlains
    #NTAG_NP
    #USSMinneapolisSaintPaul
    #Universityof Minnesota

