USS Minneapolis-Saint Paul (LCS 21) Sailors are recognozed during a University of Minnesota basketball game.

MINNEAPOLIS, Minn. (Nov. 10, 2023) - Sailors assigned to USS Minneapolis-Saint Paul (LCS 21) were recognized at the University of Minnesota salute to service men's basketball game in the Navy Talent Acquisition Group (NTAG) Northern Plains area of responsibility, at the Williams Arena in Minneapolis, Minn., Nov. 10, 2023. NTAG Northern Plains is responsible for the U.S. Navy’s enlisted and officer recruiting, covering 393,000 square miles in the states of North Dakota, South Dakota, Iowa, Minnesota, and parts of Illinois, Nebraska and Wisconsin. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Fred Gray IV / released)

