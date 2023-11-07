U.S. Air Force Chief Master Sgt. David Najera, left, 100th Communications Squadron senior enlisted leader and Chief Master Sgt. Joel Ellis, right, 752nd Special Operations Aircraft Maintenance Squadron senior enlisted leader, salute during a Remembrance Day ceremony, Beck Row, England, Nov. 12, 2023. Team Mildenhall personnel participated in numerous Remembrance Day events across England. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Christopher Campbell)
|Date Taken:
|11.12.2023
|Date Posted:
|11.14.2023 12:35
|Photo ID:
|8122521
|VIRIN:
|231112-F-XA271-1270
|Resolution:
|4558x3033
|Size:
|7.13 MB
|Location:
|BECK ROW, SFK, GB
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Team Mildenhall honors the fallen during Beck Row Remembrance ceremony [Image 6 of 6], by A1C Christopher Campbell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT