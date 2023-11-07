Date Taken: 11.12.2023 Date Posted: 11.14.2023 12:35 Photo ID: 8122520 VIRIN: 231112-F-XA271-1257 Resolution: 4959x3299 Size: 10.04 MB Location: BECK ROW, SFK, GB

Web Views: 4 Downloads: 0

PUBLIC DOMAIN

This work, Team Mildenhall honors the fallen during Beck Row Remembrance ceremony [Image 6 of 6], by A1C Christopher Campbell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.