    Team Mildenhall honors the fallen during Beck Row Remembrance ceremony [Image 2 of 6]

    Team Mildenhall honors the fallen during Beck Row Remembrance ceremony

    BECK ROW, SFK, UNITED KINGDOM

    11.12.2023

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Christopher Campbell 

    100th Air Refueling Wing Public Affairs   

    U.S. Air Force Senior Enlisted Leaders assigned to Royal Air Force Mildenhall and members of the Beck Row community, gather to pay their respects on Remembrance Day, Beck Row, England, Nov. 12, 2023. People across the United Kingdom pause for a moment on this day to join in commemorating those who gave their lives for their country. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Christopher Campbell)

    Date Taken: 11.12.2023
    Date Posted: 11.14.2023 12:35
    Photo ID: 8122518
    VIRIN: 231112-F-XA271-1177
    Location: BECK ROW, SFK, GB
    This work, Team Mildenhall honors the fallen during Beck Row Remembrance ceremony [Image 6 of 6], by A1C Christopher Campbell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    USAFE
    100th ARW
    Remembrance Sunday
    Team Mildenhall
    Bloody Hundredth

