    100th ARW refuels Dyess AFB B1-B Lancer [Image 7 of 7]

    100th ARW refuels Dyess AFB B1-B Lancer

    MEDITERRANEAN SEA

    11.08.2023

    100th Air Refueling Wing Public Affairs   

    A B-1B Lancer aircraft assigned to the 7th Bomb Wing, Dyess Air Force Base, receives aerial refueling from a KC-135 Stratotanker aircraft assigned to the 100th Air Refueling Wing, over the Mediterranean Sea, Nov. 8, 2023. The 100th ARW’s KC-135s are a force multiplier that extend the reach of fighter, bomber and cargo aircraft. (Courtesy photo by U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Anthony Toliver)

    Date Taken: 11.08.2023
    Location: MEDITERRANEAN SEA
    TAGS

    USAFE
    B1-B Lancer
    100th ARW
    Team Mildenhall
    Bloody Hundredth

