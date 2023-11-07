100th ARW refuels Dyess AFB B1-B Lancer

A B-1B Lancer aircraft assigned to the 7th Bomb Wing, Dyess Air Force Base, receives aerial refueling from a KC-135 Stratotanker aircraft assigned to the 100th Air Refueling Wing, over the Mediterranean Sea, Nov. 8, 2023. The 100th ARW’s KC-135s are a force multiplier that extend the reach of fighter, bomber and cargo aircraft. (Courtesy photo by U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Anthony Toliver)
