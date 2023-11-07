U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Anthony Toliver, left, 351st Air Refueling Squadron KC-135 Stratotanker aircraft boom operator, and Tech. Sgt. Fernando Brome, right, 351st Air Refueling Squadron KC-135 Stratotanker aircraft boom operator, prepares a KC-135 flying boom for aerial refueling operations over the European area of responsibility, Nov. 8, 2023. Brome was evaluating Toliver to ensure that he was able to perform in-flight refueling procedures correctly and safely. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Christopher Campbell)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 11.08.2023 Date Posted: 11.14.2023 12:25 Photo ID: 8122464 VIRIN: 231108-F-XA271-1167 Resolution: 3289x2467 Size: 4.13 MB Location: RAF MILDENHALL, SFK, GB Web Views: 4 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 100th ARW refuels Dyess AFB B1-B Lancer [Image 7 of 7], by A1C Christopher Campbell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.