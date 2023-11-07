100th ARW refuels Dyess AFB B1-B Lancer

U.S. Air Force Capt. Tobin Nelson, 351st Air Refueling Squadron KC-135 Stratotanker aircraft co-pilot, flies a KC-135 during aerial refueling operations over the European area of responsibility, Nov. 8, 2023. The aircraft was en route to refuel a B1-B Lancer aircraft assigned to the 7th Bomb Wing located at Dyess Air Force Base. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Christopher Campbell)
|11.08.2023
|11.14.2023 12:25
|8122463
|231108-F-XA271-1100
|5041x3354
|7.15 MB
|RAF MILDENHALL, SFK, GB
|4
|0
