    100th ARW refuels Dyess AFB B1-B Lancer [Image 4 of 7]

    100th ARW refuels Dyess AFB B1-B Lancer

    RAF MILDENHALL, SFK, UNITED KINGDOM

    11.08.2023

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Christopher Campbell 

    100th Air Refueling Wing Public Affairs   

    U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Joshua Hiam, 351st Air Refueling Squadron KC-135 Stratotanker aircraft pilot, flies a KC-135 Stratotanker during aerial refueling operations over the European area of responsibility, Nov. 8, 2023. Hiam was taking part in his final flight as a military aviator. The U.S. Air Force has made it a tradition to end flying careers with a “fini-flight”, an informal but symbolic event. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Christopher Campbell)

    Date Taken: 11.08.2023
    Date Posted: 11.14.2023 12:25
    Location: RAF MILDENHALL, SFK, GB 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 100th ARW refuels Dyess AFB B1-B Lancer [Image 7 of 7], by A1C Christopher Campbell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    USAFE
    B1-B Lancer
    100th ARW
    Team Mildenhall
    Bloody Hundredth

