U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Joshua Hiam, 351st Air Refueling Squadron KC-135 Stratotanker aircraft pilot, flies a KC-135 Stratotanker during aerial refueling operations over the European area of responsibility, Nov. 8, 2023. Hiam was taking part in his final flight as a military aviator. The U.S. Air Force has made it a tradition to end flying careers with a “fini-flight”, an informal but symbolic event. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Christopher Campbell)
|Date Taken:
|11.08.2023
|Date Posted:
|11.14.2023 12:25
|Photo ID:
|8122462
|VIRIN:
|231108-F-XA271-1081
|Resolution:
|4694x3123
|Size:
|7.27 MB
|Location:
|RAF MILDENHALL, SFK, GB
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 100th ARW refuels Dyess AFB B1-B Lancer [Image 7 of 7], by A1C Christopher Campbell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT