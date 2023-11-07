U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Joshua Hiam, 351st Air Refueling Squadron KC-135 Stratotanker aircraft pilot, flies a KC-135 Stratotanker during aerial refueling operations over the European area of responsibility, Nov. 8, 2023. Hiam was taking part in his final flight as a military aviator. The U.S. Air Force has made it a tradition to end flying careers with a “fini-flight”, an informal but symbolic event. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Christopher Campbell)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 11.08.2023 Date Posted: 11.14.2023 12:25 Photo ID: 8122462 VIRIN: 231108-F-XA271-1081 Resolution: 4694x3123 Size: 7.27 MB Location: RAF MILDENHALL, SFK, GB Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 100th ARW refuels Dyess AFB B1-B Lancer [Image 7 of 7], by A1C Christopher Campbell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.