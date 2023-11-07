100th ARW refuels Dyess AFB B1-B Lancer

U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Anthony Toliver, 351st Air Refueling Squadron KC-135 Stratotanker aircraft boom operator, prepares a KC-135 flying boom for aerial refueling operations over the European area of responsibility, Nov. 8, 2023. Boom operators “fly” the refueling boom into position to safely distribute fuel to the following aircraft. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Christopher Campbell)

