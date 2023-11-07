U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Fernando Brome, 351st Air Refueling Squadron KC-135 Stratotanker aircraft boom operator, looks out the boom pod window of a KC-135 during aerial refueling operations over the European area of responsibility, Nov. 8, 2023. The aircraft was en route to refuel a B1-B Lancer aircraft assigned to the 7th Bomb Wing located at Dyess Air Force Base. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Christopher Campbell)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 11.08.2023 Date Posted: 11.14.2023 12:25 Photo ID: 8122460 VIRIN: 231108-F-XA271-1032 Resolution: 5400x3593 Size: 9.75 MB Location: RAF MILDENHALL, SFK, GB Web Views: 7 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 100th ARW refuels Dyess AFB B1-B Lancer [Image 7 of 7], by A1C Christopher Campbell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.