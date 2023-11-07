Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    100th ARW refuels Dyess AFB B1-B Lancer [Image 1 of 7]

    100th ARW refuels Dyess AFB B1-B Lancer

    RAF MILDENHALL, SFK, UNITED KINGDOM

    11.08.2023

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Christopher Campbell 

    100th Air Refueling Wing Public Affairs   

    U.S. Air Force Capt. Bridgette Schneider, 351st Air Refueling Squadron KC-135 Stratotanker aircraft co-pilot, flies a KC-135 during aerial refueling operations over the European area of responsibility, Nov. 8, 2023. The aircraft was en route to refuel a B1-B Lancer aircraft assigned to the 7th Bomb Wing located at Dyess Air Force Base. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Christopher Campbell)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 11.08.2023
    Date Posted: 11.14.2023 12:25
    Photo ID: 8122459
    VIRIN: 231108-F-XA271-1004
    Resolution: 5016x3337
    Size: 6.83 MB
    Location: RAF MILDENHALL, SFK, GB 
    TAGS

    USAFE
    B1-B Lancer
    100th ARW
    100 ARW
    Team Mildenhall
    Bloody Hundredth

