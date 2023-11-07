Honoring Those Who Came Before Us

U.S. Marine Corps Lance Cpl. Hunter Pullium, a native of Parker, Colo., and Body Bearer,, Marine Barracks Washington, salutes during a Wreath Laying Ceremony at the Marine Corps War Memorial, Arlington, Va., Nov. 10, 2023. The hosting official was Lt. Gen. Gregg P. Olson, Director of Marine Corps Staff, and the guest of honor was the Honorable Carlos Del Toro, Secretary of the Navy. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Chloe McAfee)

