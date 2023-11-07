Retired U.S Marine Corps Col. Harvey C. Barnum Jr., a Medal of Honor recipient, bows his head during the invocation at a Wreath Laying Ceremony at the Marine Corps War Memorial, Arlington, Va., Nov. 10, 2033. The hosting official was Lt. Gen. Gregg P. Olson, Director of Marine Corps Staff, and the guest of honor was the Honorable Carlos Del Toro, Secretary of the Navy. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Chloe McAfee)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 11.10.2023 Date Posted: 11.14.2023 10:54 Photo ID: 8122264 VIRIN: 231110-M-UM973-1022 Resolution: 5573x3715 Size: 2.31 MB Location: US Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Honoring Those Who Came Before Us [Image 9 of 9], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.