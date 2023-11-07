Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Honoring Those Who Came Before Us [Image 5 of 9]

    Honoring Those Who Came Before Us

    UNITED STATES

    11.10.2023

    Courtesy Photo

    Marine Barracks Washington

    The Honorable Carlos Del Toro, Secretary of the Navy, left, Lt. Gen. Gregg P. Olson, Director of Marine Corps Staff, middle, and Col. Robert A. Sucher, Marine Barracks Washington Commanding Officer, right, bow their heads for the invocation during a Wreath Laying Ceremony at the Marine Corps War Memorial, Arlington, Va., Nov. 10, 2023. The hosting official was Lt. Gen. Gregg P. Olson, Director of Marine Corps Staff, and the guest of honor was the Honorable Carlos Del Toro, Secretary of the Navy. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Chloe McAfee)

    Date Taken: 11.10.2023
    Date Posted: 11.14.2023 10:54
    Location: US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Honoring Those Who Came Before Us [Image 9 of 9], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    usmc
    marines
    mbw

