Students and guests listen to remarks from Secretary of the Air Force Frank Kendall during the Senior Leader Orientation Course at Joint Base Andrews, Md., Nov. 13, 2023. The course provides training for newly selected brigadier generals and senior executive service members. (U.S. Air Force photo by Eric Dietrich)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 11.13.2023 Date Posted: 11.14.2023 08:41 Photo ID: 8122000 VIRIN: 231113-F-LE393-1175 Resolution: 5198x3458 Size: 3.28 MB Location: JOINT BASE ANDREWS, MD, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, SecAF Kendall speaks at SLOC [Image 8 of 8], by Eric Dietrich, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.