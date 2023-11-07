Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    SecAF Kendall speaks at SLOC [Image 4 of 8]

    SecAF Kendall speaks at SLOC

    JOINT BASE ANDREWS, MD, UNITED STATES

    11.13.2023

    Photo by Eric Dietrich 

    Secretary of the Air Force Public Affairs     

    Secretary of the Air Force Frank Kendall speaks with students and guests during the Senior Leader Orientation Course at Joint Base Andrews, Md., Nov. 13, 2023. The course provides training for newly selected brigadier generals and senior executive service members. (U.S. Air Force photo by Eric Dietrich)

    Date Taken: 11.13.2023
    Date Posted: 11.14.2023 08:41
    Photo ID: 8121998
    VIRIN: 231113-F-LE393-1104
    Resolution: 3951x5938
    Size: 2.88 MB
    Location: JOINT BASE ANDREWS, MD, US 
