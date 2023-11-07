Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USCYBERCOM Flag Officer Visits CIWT to Discuss Cyber Training Initiatives

    PENSACOLA, FL, UNITED STATES

    11.09.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Lindsay Lair 

    Center for Information Warfare Training

    During a tour of IWTC Corry Station, U.S. Coast Guard Rear Adm. Joseph Buzzella, director of exercises and training, U.S. Cyber Command, got a chance to speak with cyber students taking the Marine Corps Cyber Operations Readiness Curriculum (MCCORC) course. One of the points he shared with the students was that U.S. Cyber Command Commander Gen. Paul Nakasone’s number one priority was readiness.

    Date Taken: 11.09.2023
    Date Posted: 11.14.2023 07:46
    Location: PENSACOLA, FL, US 
