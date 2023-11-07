During a tour of IWTC Corry Station, U.S. Coast Guard Rear Adm. Joseph Buzzella, director of exercises and training, U.S. Cyber Command, got a chance to speak with cyber students taking the Marine Corps Cyber Operations Readiness Curriculum (MCCORC) course. One of the points he shared with the students was that U.S. Cyber Command Commander Gen. Paul Nakasone’s number one priority was readiness.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 11.09.2023 Date Posted: 11.14.2023 07:46 Photo ID: 8121899 VIRIN: 231109-N-WW166-1058 Resolution: 3607x2400 Size: 2.05 MB Location: PENSACOLA, FL, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USCYBERCOM Flag Officer Visits CIWT to Discuss Cyber Training Initiatives, by PO2 Lindsay Lair, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.