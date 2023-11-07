USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) conducts hangar bay scrub exercise

231114-N-RQ159-1100 PHILIPPINE SEA (Nov. 14, 2023) Aviation Electronics Technician 2nd Class Danielle Gilkerson, from Temecula, California, scrubs the hangar bay deck during a scrub exercise aboard the U.S. Navy’s only forward-deployed aircraft carrier, USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76), in the Philippine Sea, Nov. 14. Ronald Reagan, the flagship of Carrier Strike Group 5, provides a combat-ready force that protects and defends the United States, and supports Alliances, partnerships, and collective maritime interests in the Indo-Pacific region. (Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Heather McGee)

