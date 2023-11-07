Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS Robert Smalls (cg 62) conducts Seamanship training [Image 3 of 3]

    USS Robert Smalls (cg 62) conducts Seamanship training

    EAST CHINA SEA

    11.09.2023

    Courtesy Photo

    Commander, Task Force 70 / Carrier Strike Group 5

    231109-N-QF023-1052
    EAST CHINA SEA (Nov. 9, 2023) Operations Specialist 2nd Class Shawn Campbell from Los Angeles, recovers a simulated man overboard during a seamanship training drill aboard Ticonderoga-class guided-missile cruiser USS Robert Smalls (CG 62) in the Philippine Sea, Nov. 9. Robert Smalls is forward-deployed to the U.S. 7th Fleet, the U.S. Navy’s largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, and routinely interacts and operates with allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class RuKiyah Mack).

