USS Robert Smalls (cg 62) conducts Seamanship training

EAST CHINA SEA (Nov. 9, 2023) Operations Specialist 2nd Class Shawn Campbell from Los Angeles, recovers a simulated man overboard during a seamanship training drill aboard Ticonderoga-class guided-missile cruiser USS Robert Smalls (CG 62) in the Philippine Sea, Nov. 9. Robert Smalls is forward-deployed to the U.S. 7th Fleet, the U.S. Navy’s largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, and routinely interacts and operates with allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class RuKiyah Mack).

