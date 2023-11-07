Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) conducts hangar bay scrub exercise [Image 6 of 9]

    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) conducts hangar bay scrub exercise

    PHILIPPINE SEA

    11.14.2023

    Courtesy Photo

    USS RONALD REAGAN (CVN 76)   

    231114-N-RQ159-1072 PHILIPPINE SEA (Nov. 14, 2023) Sailors scrub the hangar bay deck during a scrub exercise aboard the U.S. Navy’s only forward-deployed aircraft carrier, USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76), in the Philippine Sea, Nov. 14. Ronald Reagan, the flagship of Carrier Strike Group 5, provides a combat-ready force that protects and defends the United States, and supports Alliances, partnerships, and collective maritime interests in the Indo-Pacific region. (Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Heather McGee)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 11.14.2023
    Date Posted: 11.14.2023 07:46
    Photo ID: 8121885
    VIRIN: 231114-N-RQ159-1072
    Resolution: 2931x1949
    Size: 1.46 MB
    Location: PHILIPPINE SEA
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) conducts hangar bay scrub exercise [Image 9 of 9], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) conducts hangar bay scrub exercise
    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) conducts hangar bay scrub exercise
    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) conducts hangar bay scrub exercise
    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) conducts hangar bay scrub exercise
    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) conducts hangar bay scrub exercise
    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) conducts hangar bay scrub exercise
    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) conducts hangar bay scrub exercise
    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) conducts hangar bay scrub exercise
    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) conducts hangar bay scrub exercise

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    CVN 76
    Hangar Bay
    USS Ronald Reagan
    U.S. Navy
    scrub exercise
    SCRUBEX

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT