USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) conducts hangar bay scrub exercise

231114-N-RQ159-1036 PHILIPPINE SEA (Nov. 14, 2023) Aviation Electrician’s Mate 3rd Class Jashad Jamison, right, from Chesapeake, Virginia, scrubs the hangar bay deck during a scrub exercise aboard the U.S. Navy’s only forward-deployed aircraft carrier, USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76), in the Philippine Sea, Nov. 14. Ronald Reagan, the flagship of Carrier Strike Group 5, provides a combat-ready force that protects and defends the United States, and supports Alliances, partnerships, and collective maritime interests in the Indo-Pacific region. (Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Heather McGee)
|Date Taken:
|11.14.2023
|Date Posted:
|11.14.2023 07:46
|Photo ID:
|8121884
|VIRIN:
|231114-N-RQ159-1036
|Resolution:
|2700x1795
|Size:
|1.39 MB
|Location:
|PHILIPPINE SEA
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
