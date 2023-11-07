Members from Team Mildenhall held storytime and created crafts at Royal Air Force Mildenhall, England, Nov. 8, 2023. The library hosts storytime every Wednesday for the children on base. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Alvaro Villagomez)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 11.08.2023 Date Posted: 11.14.2023 03:04 Photo ID: 8121715 VIRIN: 231108-F-AB266-4169 Resolution: 6192x4128 Size: 5.58 MB Location: RAF MILDENHALL, SFK, GB Web Views: 6 Downloads: 1 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, RAF Mildenhall library holds storytime for Native American Indian Heritage Month [Image 3 of 3], by A1C Alvaro Villagomez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.