Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    RAF Mildenhall library holds storytime for Native American Indian Heritage Month [Image 2 of 3]

    RAF Mildenhall library holds storytime for Native American Indian Heritage Month

    RAF MILDENHALL, SFK, UNITED KINGDOM

    11.08.2023

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Alvaro Villagomez 

    100th Air Refueling Wing Public Affairs   

    A child creates a craft during storytime at Royal Air Force Mildenhall, England, Nov. 8, 2023. The base library also created crafts for Native American Indian Heritage Month. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Alvaro Villagomez)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 11.08.2023
    Date Posted: 11.14.2023 03:04
    Photo ID: 8121714
    VIRIN: 231108-F-AB266-4168
    Resolution: 6192x4128
    Size: 3.89 MB
    Location: RAF MILDENHALL, SFK, GB 
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, RAF Mildenhall library holds storytime for Native American Indian Heritage Month [Image 3 of 3], by A1C Alvaro Villagomez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    RAF Mildenhall library holds storytime for Native American Indian Heritage Month
    RAF Mildenhall library holds storytime for Native American Indian Heritage Month
    RAF Mildenhall library holds storytime for Native American Indian Heritage Month

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    100ARW
    RAFMildenhall
    BloodyHundredth
    ReaDyCulture

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT