USS William P. Lawrence Conducts Sea-and-Anchor Evolution

231101-N-NO250-1001 PACIFIC OCEAN (Nov. 1, 2023) Lt. j.g. Isabella Cobarruvias establishes communications on the bridge of Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS William P. Lawrence (DDG 110) during a sea-and-anchor evolution. Lawrence, assigned to Carrier Strike Group ONE, is deployed to U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations in support of free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Interior Communications Electrician 2nd Class Blake Hickey)
|Date Taken:
|11.01.2023
|Date Posted:
|11.14.2023 01:33
|Photo ID:
|8121567
|VIRIN:
|231101-N-NO250-1001
|Resolution:
|3284x2189
|Size:
|1.04 MB
|Location:
|PACIFIC OCEAN
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
