    USS William P. Lawrence Conducts Sea-and-Anchor Evolution [Image 3 of 3]

    PACIFIC OCEAN

    11.01.2023

    Carrier Strike Group ONE - CSG 1

    231101-N-NO250-1001 PACIFIC OCEAN (Nov. 1, 2023) Lt. j.g. Isabella Cobarruvias establishes communications on the bridge of Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS William P. Lawrence (DDG 110) during a sea-and-anchor evolution. Lawrence, assigned to Carrier Strike Group ONE, is deployed to U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations in support of free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Interior Communications Electrician 2nd Class Blake Hickey)

