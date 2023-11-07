USS William P. Lawrence Conducts Sea-and-Anchor Evolution

231107-N-NO250-1001 PACIFIC OCEAN (Nov. 7, 2023) Lt. j.g. Paul Mallalieu uses binoculars to scan the surface for contacts during a sea-and-anchor evolution aboard Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS William P. Lawrence (DDG 110). Lawrence, assigned to Carrier Strike Group ONE, is deployed to U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations in support of free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Interior Communications Electrician 2nd Class Blake Hickey)

Date Taken: 11.07.2023
Location: PACIFIC OCEAN