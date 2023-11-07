Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS William P. Lawrence Conducts Sea-and-Anchor Evolution [Image 2 of 3]

    USS William P. Lawrence Conducts Sea-and-Anchor Evolution

    PACIFIC OCEAN

    11.07.2023

    Courtesy Photo

    Carrier Strike Group ONE - CSG 1

    231107-N-NO250-1001 PACIFIC OCEAN (Nov. 7, 2023) Lt. j.g. Paul Mallalieu uses binoculars to scan the surface for contacts during a sea-and-anchor evolution aboard Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS William P. Lawrence (DDG 110). Lawrence, assigned to Carrier Strike Group ONE, is deployed to U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations in support of free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Interior Communications Electrician 2nd Class Blake Hickey)

    Date Taken: 11.07.2023
    Location: PACIFIC OCEAN
    This work, USS William P. Lawrence Conducts Sea-and-Anchor Evolution [Image 3 of 3], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    underway
    sea and anchor
    wpl

