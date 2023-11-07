USS William P. Lawrence Conducts Sea-and-Anchor Evolution

231101-N-NO250-1002 PACIFIC OCEAN (Nov. 1, 2023) Quarter Master 2nd Class Jonathan Beck makes an entry in the ship’s deck log during a sea-and-anchor evolution aboard Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS William P. Lawrence (DDG 110Lawrence, assigned to Carrier Strike Group ONE, is deployed to U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations in support of free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Interior Communications Electrician 2nd Class Blake Hickey)

