Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Coast Guard continues oversight of vessel removal operations in Lahaina, Hawaii [Image 3 of 3]

    Coast Guard continues oversight of vessel removal operations in Lahaina, Hawaii

    LAHAINA, HI, UNITED STATES

    11.01.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Brandon Hillard 

    U.S. Coast Guard Atlantic Area

    A fire-damaged vessel is staged at a launch ramp after being removed from Lahaina Harbor, in Lahaina, Hawaii, Nov. 1, 2023. The Unified Command, comprised of the U.S. Coast Guard, Hawaii Department of Land and Natural Resources, and Hawaii Department of Health, contracted Global Diving and Salvage to conduct salvage and recovery operations at Lahaina Harbor in support of Western Maui Wildfires Emergency Support Function #10. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Brandon Hillard)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 11.01.2023
    Date Posted: 11.13.2023 21:06
    Photo ID: 8121391
    VIRIN: 231101-G-PJ308-1425
    Resolution: 8256x5504
    Size: 14.22 MB
    Location: LAHAINA, HI, US 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Coast Guard continues oversight of vessel removal operations in Lahaina, Hawaii [Image 3 of 3], by PO2 Brandon Hillard, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Coast Guard continues oversight of vessel removal operations in Lahaina, Hawaii
    Coast Guard continues oversight of vessel removal operations in Lahaina, Hawaii
    Coast Guard continues oversight of vessel removal operations in Lahaina, Hawaii

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Coast Guard
    Coast Guard District 14
    Lahaina
    ESF #10
    Maui Wildfires
    Hawaii Wildfires 2023

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT