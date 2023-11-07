Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Naval Weapons Station Yorktown's Scudder Hall hosts a promotion ceremony

    Naval Weapons Station Yorktown's Scudder Hall hosts a promotion ceremony

    YORKTOWN, VA, UNITED STATES

    11.13.2023

    Photo by Max Lonzanida  

    Naval Weapons Station Yorktown

    Yorktown, Va. (November 13, 2023) Newly promoted Culinary Specialist (CS) First Class Nyiah Mark, assigned to the award winning Scudder Hall galley on-board Naval Weapons Station Yorktown, shares some remarks with members of her command at the conclusion of her promotion ceremony. Captain Dan Patrick, Commanding Officer, Naval Weapons Station Yorktown, pictured in the background, officiated the brief ceremony. (U.S. Navy Photo by Max Lonzanida/Released).

    Promotion ceremony on-board Naval Weapons Station Yorktown's Scudder Hall galley
