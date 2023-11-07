Naval Weapons Station Yorktown's Scudder Hall hosts a promotion ceremony

Yorktown, Va. (November 13, 2023) Newly promoted Culinary Specialist (CS) First Class Nyiah Mark, assigned to the award winning Scudder Hall galley on-board Naval Weapons Station Yorktown, shares some remarks with members of her command at the conclusion of her promotion ceremony. Captain Dan Patrick, Commanding Officer, Naval Weapons Station Yorktown, pictured in the background, officiated the brief ceremony. (U.S. Navy Photo by Max Lonzanida/Released).

