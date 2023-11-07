Naval Weapons Station Yorktown's Scudder Hall hosts a promotion ceremony

Yorktown, Va. (November 13, 2023) Newly promoted Culinary Specialist (CS) First Class Nyiah Mark, assigned to the award winning Scudder Hall galley on-board Naval Weapons Station Yorktown, shares some remarks with members of her command at the conclusion of her promotion ceremony. (U.S. Navy Photo by Max Lonzanida/Released).
