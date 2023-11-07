15th MEU, Royal Marines CRRC On-load

U.S. Marines assigned to the 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit, and British Royal Marines Commandos assigned to 40 Commando, currently attached to the 15th MEU, operate combat rubber raiding craft in the Pacific Ocean during an in-stream on-load to the amphibious assault ship USS Boxer (LHD 4), Nov. 10, 2023. The 15th MEU is currently embarked aboard the Boxer Amphibious Ready Group conducting integrated training and routine operations in U.S. 3rd Fleet. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Joseph Helms)

