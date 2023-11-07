15th MEU, Royal Marines CRRC On-load

U.S. Marines assigned to the 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit and combat cargo Marines assigned to the amphibious assault ship USS Boxer (LHD 4), drain water out of a combat rubber raiding craft during an in-stream on-load aboard the amphibious assault ship USS Boxer (LHD 4) in the Pacific Ocean, Nov. 10, 2023. The 15th MEU is currently embarked aboard the Boxer Amphibious Ready Group conducting integrated training and routine operations in U.S. 3rd Fleet. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Amelia Kang)

Date Taken: 11.10.2023
Location: USS BOXER (LHD 4), PACIFIC OCEAN