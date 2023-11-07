Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    15th MEU, Royal Marines CRRC On-load [Image 4 of 5]

    15th MEU, Royal Marines CRRC On-load

    USS BOXER (LHD 4), PACIFIC OCEAN

    11.10.2023

    Photo by Cpl. Amelia Kang 

    15th Marine Expeditionary Unit

    U.S. Marines assigned to the 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit and combat cargo Marines assigned to the amphibious assault ship USS Boxer (LHD 4), drain water out of a combat rubber raiding craft during an in-stream on-load aboard the amphibious assault ship USS Boxer (LHD 4) in the Pacific Ocean, Nov. 10, 2023. The 15th MEU is currently embarked aboard the Boxer Amphibious Ready Group conducting integrated training and routine operations in U.S. 3rd Fleet. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Amelia Kang)

    USMC
    15th MEU
    Royal Marines
    Combat Cargo
    USN
    CRRC

