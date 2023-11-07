15th MEU, Royal Marines CRRC On-load

U.S. Marines assigned to the 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit, British Royal Marines Commandos assigned to 40 Commando, currently attached to the 15th MEU, and combat cargo Marines assigned to the amphibious assault ship USS Boxer (LHD 4), carry a combat rubber raiding craft during an in-stream on-load of the Boxer in the Pacific Ocean, Nov. 10, 2023. The 15th MEU is currently embarked aboard the Boxer Amphibious Ready Group conducting integrated training and routine operations in U.S. 3rd Fleet. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Amelia Kang)

Date Taken: 11.10.2023 Date Posted: 11.13.2023