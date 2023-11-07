15th MEU, Royal Marines CRRC On-load

U.S. Marine Corps Chief Warrant Officer 2 Jonathan Hewitt, the combat cargo officer assigned to the amphibious assault ship USS Boxer (LHD 4), waits in the Boxer well deck during an in-stream on-load in the Pacific Ocean, Nov. 10, 2023. The 15th MEU is currently embarked aboard the Boxer Amphibious Ready Group conducting integrated training and routine operations in U.S. 3rd Fleet. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Amelia Kang)

