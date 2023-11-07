U.S. Marines assigned to the 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit, and British Royal Marines Commandos assigned to 40 Commando, currently attached to the 15th MEU, prepare to board the amphibious assault ship USS Boxer (LHD 4) by combat rubber raiding craft in the Pacific Ocean, Nov. 10, 2023. The 15th MEU is currently embarked aboard the Boxer Amphibious Ready Group conducting integrated training and routine operations in U.S. 3rd Fleet. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Amelia Kang)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 11.10.2023 Date Posted: 11.13.2023 20:38 Photo ID: 8121356 VIRIN: 231110-M-LO557-1167 Resolution: 2504x1670 Size: 2.78 MB Location: USS BOXER (LHD 4), PACIFIC OCEAN Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 15th MEU, Royal Marines CRRC On-load [Image 5 of 5], by Cpl Amelia Kang, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.