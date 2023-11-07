15th MEU In-stream On-load of USS Boxer

U.S. Marines assigned to Battalion Landing Team 1/5, 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit, disembark a landing craft, utility assigned to Assault Craft Unit 1, during an in-steam on-load of the amphibious assault ship USS Boxer (LHD 4) in the Pacific Ocean, Nov. 10, 2023. The 15th MEU is currently embarked aboard the Boxer Amphibious Ready Group conducting integrated training and routine operations in U.S. 3rd Fleet. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Joseph Helms)

Date Taken: 11.10.2023 Location: USS BOXER (LHD 4), PACIFIC OCEAN