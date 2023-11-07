Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    15th MEU In-stream On-load of USS Boxer [Image 3 of 5]

    15th MEU In-stream On-load of USS Boxer

    USS BOXER (LHD 4), PACIFIC OCEAN

    11.10.2023

    Photo by Cpl. Amelia Kang 

    15th Marine Expeditionary Unit

    A U.S. Marine Corps Joint Light Tactical Vehicle attached to the 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit is guided out of the well deck of the amphibious assault ship USS Boxer (LHD 4) during an in-stream on-load in the Pacific Ocean, Nov. 10, 2023. The 15th MEU is currently embarked aboard the Boxer Amphibious Ready Group conducting integrated training and routine operations in U.S. 3rd Fleet. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Amelia Kang)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 11.10.2023
    Date Posted: 11.13.2023 20:18
    Photo ID: 8121351
    VIRIN: 231110-M-LO557-1828
    Resolution: 5467x3647
    Size: 2.43 MB
    Location: USS BOXER (LHD 4), PACIFIC OCEAN
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 15th MEU In-stream On-load of USS Boxer [Image 5 of 5], by Cpl Amelia Kang, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    15th MEU In-stream On-load of USS Boxer
    15th MEU In-stream On-load of USS Boxer
    15th MEU In-stream On-load of USS Boxer
    15th MEU In-stream On-load of USS Boxer
    15th MEU In-stream On-load of USS Boxer

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    LCAC
    USMC
    15th MEU
    Amphibious
    Naval Integration
    Surface Connectors

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT