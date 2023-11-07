15th MEU In-stream On-load of USS Boxer

A U.S. Marine Corps Joint Light Tactical Vehicle attached to the 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit is guided out of the well deck of the amphibious assault ship USS Boxer (LHD 4) during an in-stream on-load in the Pacific Ocean, Nov. 10, 2023. The 15th MEU is currently embarked aboard the Boxer Amphibious Ready Group conducting integrated training and routine operations in U.S. 3rd Fleet. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Amelia Kang)

