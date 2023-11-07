15th MEU In-stream On-load of USS Boxer

A U.S. Marine Corps medium tactical vehicle replacement attached the 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit, is staged in the vehicle stowage are of the amphibious assault ship USS Boxer (LHD 4) during an in-stream on-load in the Pacific Ocean, Nov. 10, 2023. The 15th MEU is currently embarked aboard the Boxer Amphibious Ready Group conducting integrated training and routine operations in U.S. 3rd Fleet. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Amelia Kang)

