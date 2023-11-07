A U.S. Navy landing craft, air cushion attached to Assault Craft Unit 5, transports a 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit personnel and equipment to the amphibious assault ship USS Boxer (LHD 4) during an in-stream on-load in the Pacific Ocean, Nov. 10, 2023. The 15th MEU is currently embarked aboard the Boxer Amphibious Ready Group conducting integrated training and routine operations in U.S. 3rd Fleet. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Amelia Kang)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 11.10.2023 Date Posted: 11.13.2023 20:18 Photo ID: 8121349 VIRIN: 231110-M-LO557-1774 Resolution: 4698x3134 Size: 2.84 MB Location: USS BOXER (LHD 4), PACIFIC OCEAN Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 15th MEU In-stream On-load of USS Boxer [Image 5 of 5], by Cpl Amelia Kang, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.