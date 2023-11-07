LCAC, Ospreys Bring 15th MEU aboard USS Somerset

U.S. Marine Corps Joint Light Tactical Vehicles are loaded into the vehicle stowage area of the amphibious transport dock ship USS Somerset (LPD 25) in the Pacific Ocean, Nov. 10, 2023. The 15th MEU is currently embarked aboard the Boxer Amphibious Ready Group conducting integrated training and routine operations in U.S. 3rd Fleet. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Aidan Hekker)

