    LCAC, Ospreys Bring 15th MEU aboard USS Somerset [Image 2 of 7]

    LCAC, Ospreys Bring 15th MEU aboard USS Somerset

    PACIFIC OCEAN

    11.10.2023

    Photo by Sgt. Patrick Katz 

    15th Marine Expeditionary Unit

    A U.S. Navy Landing Craft, Air Cushion 58 attached to Assault Craft Unit 5, prepares to enter the well deck of the amphibious transport dock USS Somerset (LPD 25) in the Pacific Ocean while transporting personnel and equipment from the 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit, Nov. 10, 2023. The 15th MEU is currently embarked aboard the Boxer Amphibious Ready Group conducting integrated training and routine operations in U.S. 3rd Fleet. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Patrick Katz)

    This work, LCAC, Ospreys Bring 15th MEU aboard USS Somerset [Image 7 of 7], by Sgt Patrick Katz, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    15th MEU
    Integration
    Amphibious
    Training
    Somerset
    Ship-to-shore

