LCAC, Ospreys Bring 15th MEU aboard USS Somerset

A U.S. Navy Landing Craft, Air Cushion 58 attached to Assault Craft Unit 5, prepares to enter the well deck of the amphibious transport dock USS Somerset (LPD 25) in the Pacific Ocean while transporting personnel and equipment from the 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit, Nov. 10, 2023. The 15th MEU is currently embarked aboard the Boxer Amphibious Ready Group conducting integrated training and routine operations in U.S. 3rd Fleet. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Patrick Katz)

