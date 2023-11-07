Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    BLT 1/5 Observes Boxer Live-Fire Exercise [Image 6 of 6]

    BLT 1/5 Observes Boxer Live-Fire Exercise

    USS BOXER (LHD 4), PACIFIC OCEAN

    11.06.2023

    Photo by Cpl. Amelia Kang 

    15th Marine Expeditionary Unit

    A U.S. Marine assigned to Weapons Company, Battalion Landing Team 1/5, 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit, inspects a .50-caliber machine gun before a live-fire exercise aboard the amphibious assault ship USS Boxer (LHD 4) in the Pacific Ocean, Nov. 6, 2023. The 15th MEU is currently embarked aboard the Boxer Amphibious Ready Group conducting integrated training and routine operations in U.S. 3rd Fleet. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Amelia Kang)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, BLT 1/5 Observes Boxer Live-Fire Exercise [Image 6 of 6], by Cpl Amelia Kang, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    USMC
    15th MEU
    USN
    Machine Gunner
    BLT 1/5
    M2A1 machine gun

