A U.S. Marine assigned to Weapons Company, Battalion Landing Team 1/5, 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit, inspects a .50-caliber machine gun before a live-fire exercise aboard the amphibious assault ship USS Boxer (LHD 4) in the Pacific Ocean, Nov. 6, 2023. The 15th MEU is currently embarked aboard the Boxer Amphibious Ready Group conducting integrated training and routine operations in U.S. 3rd Fleet. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Amelia Kang)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 11.06.2023 Date Posted: 11.13.2023 19:45 Photo ID: 8121318 VIRIN: 231106-M-LO557-1534 Resolution: 4023x6031 Size: 2.28 MB Location: USS BOXER (LHD 4), PACIFIC OCEAN Web Views: 4 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, BLT 1/5 Observes Boxer Live-Fire Exercise [Image 6 of 6], by Cpl Amelia Kang, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.